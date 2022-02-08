(Bloomberg) -- The House passed a three-week government funding bill on a 272 to 162 vote, sending the measure to the Senate ahead of a Feb. 18 government shutdown deadline.

The Senate is expected to vote next week on the stopgap bill, which would keep the government open through March 11 and give Democrats and Republicans time to settle on a longer-term funding deal.

The bill continues funding the government at fiscal 2021 levels with just a few exceptions. Those so-called anomalies include up to $1.6 billion for the Navy’s Columbia-class nuclear submarine, a top Pentagon priority. The stopgap bill also includes $350 million to address drinking water contamination at the military’s Red Hill fuel storage facility in Hawaii, as well as funds for Interior Department cybersecurity. The bill also continues a temporary designation of fentanyl as a controlled substance.

Democrats and Republicans say they are close to agreeing on an outline for full-year appropriations, but how much money to send to the Pentagon remains a main sticking point.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that negotiators were making “good progress” and he’s confident they can reach a deal on a bill by March 11.

The U.S. government has been running on temporary spending measures since the Oct. 1 start of fiscal year 2022. Republicans and Democrats are haggling over the top-line spending level, with Democrats pushing for a 13% increase to domestic social spending.

The GOP wants any such increase to be matched with an equal increase for the defense budget. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that Democrats must drop a slew of policy changes, including those related to tax-payer funded abortion services and removing a ban on politically motivated tax investigations, to reach a deal.

“Parity for defense; keeping longstanding bipartisan policy riders in; and keeping new poison pills out. With these basic things, a bipartisan deal should be achievable. Without them, one will be impossible,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

A full-year spending package would unlock billions in transportation, energy and other funding from last year’s bipartisan infrastructure bill. According to the Congressional Budget Office, $197 billion from that $550 billion law cannot be released for use over 10 years unless annual appropriations bills are enacted.

