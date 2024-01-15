(Bloomberg) -- Hi, I’m Leo from Bloomberg's UK breaking news team, catching you up on this morning’s business stories. Sign up here to get The London Rush delivered directly to your inbox very soon.

Two weeks into the new year and it seems Britons are following through with their resolutions early. Prices sought by home sellers have risen 1.3% in January — the strongest start to a year since 2020, according to Rightmove. It’s not certain sellers will actually get the price they’re asking for, of course, but easing mortgage rates and stubbornly high rents surely don’t work against them.

Agent Knight Frank added to the upbeat housing news, forecasting price growth of 20.5% by 2028, explaining why would-be buyers might want to make their move sooner rather than later. More on that from my colleague Sam Unsted below.

Recruiter PageGroup cut its profit guidance for the year, citing tighter hiring budgets and cautiousness within companies. The comments echo last week’s update from rival Hays, which warned of more challenging conditions for the recruiting industry.

Ashmore’s clients pulled $1.6 billion of funds from the emerging markets-focused asset manager. This morning’s announcement quashes investor hopes of a potential turnaround, even as emerging-markets assets rebound.

Meanwhile, the UK police arrested six people over a plot to prevent the London Stock Exchange from opening today.

Finally, banks’ long-standing sway over a pivotal role in the selling of UK government bonds is under threat from the prospect of other financial firms entering the space.

Xi has few good options after winnable Taiwan vote slips away.

US Congress unveils temporary spending bill to avert shutdown.

Zelenskiy to meet Dimon in Davos as Ukraine seeks aid rebuilding.

Here’s your daily snap analysis from Bloomberg UK’s Markets Today blog:

The rise in asking prices shown in the Rightmove data does indicate some increased confidence among sellers. Increasing interest rates has created a fraught market where sellers need to get a certain price to ensure they can afford the property they are moving to, while potential buyers need to get the asking down as much as possible as they contend with higher borrowing costs.

However, one month doesn’t make a trend. Mortgage rates are coming down owing to fierce competition among lenders, but the banks can only sacrifice so much margin. The stalemate between buyers and sellers that emerged as rates were hiked will probably materialise again. However, when rates do start to be cut, that’s when the kind of confidence and certainty needed for people to take the plunge is likely to return.

Overall, it’s another housing report that points to a period of stagnation or some modest weakness, but certainly not the kind of crash doomsayers had predicted.

— Sam Unsted

Check Bloomberg UK's Markets Today blog for updates all day.

Job market data tomorrow are expected to show another drop in the pace of pay gains. Economists expect wage growth to have slowed to 6.6% in the three months to November. A lower reading is likely to reinforce expectations that the Bank of England will start cutting rates by May.

On the earnings front, online grocer Ocado, credit reporting firm Experian and payments company Wise are due to report results Tuesday.

