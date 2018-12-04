(Bloomberg) -- The House Republicans’ campaign arm said it was the victim of a hack that’s now the subject of an FBI investigation.

"The NRCC can confirm that it was the victim of a cyber intrusion by an unknown entity,” Ian Prior, a spokesman for the National Republican Campaign Committee, said in an email Tuesday. “The cybersecurity of the committee’s data is paramount, and upon learning of the intrusion, the NRCC immediately launched an internal investigation and notified the FBI, which is now investigating the matter."

He wouldn’t elaborate on which officials or systems were were targeted or whether there is any indication of who was behind it. "To protect the integrity of that investigation, the NRCC will offer no further comment on the incident," Prior said, after the news was first reported by Politico.

The Politico report, citing unnamed party officials, said email accounts for four senior NRCC aides were targeted amid the 2018 congressional election campaign and that the intrusion was first detected in April.

