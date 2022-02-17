(Bloomberg) -- House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy took the unusual step of endorsing the primary opponent of incumbent Republican Representative Liz Cheney, an indication of the depth of the split in the party over former President Donald Trump.

McCarthy joined Trump in backing attorney Harriet Hageman in Wyoming’s August Republican primary against Cheney, who was the third ranking Republican in the House before colleagues voted her out of that job because of her criticism of Trump over his role in stoking the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last year.

“I look forward to welcoming Harriet to a Republican majority next Congress, where together, we will hold the Biden Administration accountable and deliver much-needed solutions for the American people,” McCarthy said in a statement released by the Hageman campaign.

McCarthy’s endorsement was first reported by The Federalist. Party leaders generally stay out of primary contests, and backing a challenger to an incumbent is rare.

McCarthy has found himself under pressure from his party’s pro-Trump wing to take more punitive action against Cheney, the daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, whose alienation from Trump and many in her party has calcified.

House Republicans in May removed Cheney from her post as the party’s No. 3 leader. Earlier this month, the Republican National Committee censured Cheney and Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who are serving on the panel investigating Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection. Kinzinger in not running for reelection.

Some House Republicans have urged McCarthy to banish Cheney from the party conference. But McCarthy has resisted, and his endorsement of Hageman appears to be his alternative response.

Hageman said she’s grateful for the endorsement from McCarthy, who is poised to be the next speaker if Republicans win the House majority in November.

“Liz Cheney has completely lost the ability to do her job of representing Wyoming as our only member of the House of Representatives,” Hageman said in a statement. “The Democrats in Washington, D.C. only see her as a temporary but useful tool to achieve their partisan goals, and the Republicans want nothing to do with her.”

“Wow, she must be really desperate,” Jeremy Adler, a Cheney spokesman, said in an email about Hageman’s acceptance of the McCarthy endorsement.

Trump backed Hageman in September, saying she “has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney.”

