You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Jun 13, 2023
House Republicans Pass Legislation to Protect US Gas Stoves
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- House Republicans passed legislation to preemptively block future attempts to restrict gas stoves Tuesday after overcoming a revolt by the party’s conservative members.
The bill — the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act — would prohibit the independent Consumer Product Safety Commission from using federal funds to ban the appliances as hazardous products. It passed on a vote of 248-180.
A second bill, the Save Our Gas Stoves Act, which would bar the Energy Department from finalizing a proposed rule setting efficiency standards for the appliances, is also slated for a vote later this week.
Read More: House Conservatives Block Gas Stove Bills in Debt-Deal Payback
Gas stoves, which are used in about 40% of homes in the US, emit air pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and fine particulate matter at levels the Environmental Protection Agency and World Health Organization have said are unsafe and linked to respiratory illness, cardiovascular problems, cancer and other health conditions, according to multiple studies.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:38
Luxury Banff resort bought by Ontario pension for US$128M
-
5:59
Businesses that adopt artificial intelligence quickly will see the benefits: Expert
-
8:03
Toronto condo developer's take on housing demand in the GTA
-
3:57
Most sought-after Toronto real estate neighbourhoods
-
4:03
Apple downgrade pushes bullish analyst ratings to 2-year low
-
11:23
How to use ChatGPT to plan your next trip