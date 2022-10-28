(Bloomberg) -- Washington and Wall Street are well accustomed to the partisan brinkmanship over the US federal debt limit, but the battle looming in 2023 carries a major economic risk at a time when the US may have slumped into a recession.

Negotiations will be crucially shaped by the outcome of the Nov. 8 congressional election. If forecasts bear out, Republicans will assume control of at least the House, and some GOP lawmakers are vowing to demand spending cuts as the price for increasing the statutory debt ceiling.

“If we go into recession, the response normally is stimulative fiscal policy, but it seems like the appetite for that may be waning. So that could exacerbate any downturn,” said Michael Feroli, chief US economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

While a shift toward fiscal tightening now might help in the battle to cool US inflation, the debt-limit fight is expected to come around the third quarter of 2023, by when most economists see price gains having come well down.

Feroli noted potential similarities to the debt-limit crisis of 2011. Republicans took over the House in the 2010 midterm elections and proceeded to use the debt limit as leverage in fiscal debates.

“It seems like we’re setting up for probably a pretty stressful episode again,” Feroli said. “I don’t know how to scale it,” he said of the danger of a payments default, though still characterizing it as a tail risk.

The 2011 crisis rattled financial markets and consumer confidence and led to the first-ever downgrade of the US sovereign debt rating by Standard & Poor’s. It ended when President Barack Obama agreed to about $2 trillion in spending cuts over a decade to avoid a default ahead of his reelection campaign.

House Republicans including leader Kevin McCarthy have said they plan to use the debt-limit issue again to force fresh spending cuts from President Joe Biden and Democrats.

Lou Crandall, chief economist at Wrightson ICAP, who’s been analyzing the US debt market since the 1980s, said he has “an attitude of conscious optimism.” But at the same time, he said, “in this political environment, you can’t be complacent about anything, and the debt limit is pretty high on the list of things that could prove disruptive for markets.”

Fall 2023

The current debt limit is about $31.4 trillion. Crandall said his latest timeline is for the Treasury Department to run out of ways to avert a payments default by August 2023, though it could come sooner.

“The aftermath of the midterm election could upset a lot of assumptions,” he said.

Morgan Stanley strategists led by Michael Zezas also wrote in a recent note that a Republican takeover could lead markets to “at least for a time price in worse economic conditions.” They highlighted the potential for disagreements between House and Senate Republican leadership on how damaging it would be for the federal government to miss a debt payment.

Democrats have it in their power to defuse the debt limit on their own, in a so-called lame duck session after the midterm elections. But they have yet to indicate a plan to do so -- to the dismay of economists including Jason Furman, who chaired Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers.

“The odds of something worse than the 2011 brinksmanship are higher than ever before and the consequences would be even worse,” he tweeted.

Furman worries about an ungovernable Republican majority urged by former President Donald Trump to reject any compromise. “The Democrats could, on their own, eliminate any risk of any of this happening for the next two years. Even better, they could eliminate the risk forever” by raising the debt limit to an astronomical number.

Read More: Biden Scorns GOP Debt-Limit Brinkmanship: ‘I Will Not Yield’

While others have also called for ditching the debt limit, which was introduced in 1917 in an effort to smooth approval of financing for World War I, Biden himself has said that would be irresponsible.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia said in an interview there has been some discussion of dealing with the debt limit, but doing so during what is expected to be a busy lame duck session is “probably a bridge too far.”

Some House Republicans have already talked up using the looming debt showdown to slow spending on Social Security and Medicare -- two of the most popular but expensive federal spending programs, which are growing rapidly on autopilot. But McCarthy was noncommittal on exactly which spending cuts he would insist on, speaking in a recent interview with CNBC.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who said last year the US would “never” default, could again play a key role in any solution. He had two opportunities to hold the debt limit hostage in 2021, but he ultimately engineered a process for Democrats to vote to raise the debt limit in December 2021 without facing a GOP filibuster -- only to have Trump ridicule him for the move.

Republicans abandoned previous balanced-budget calls after Trump’s win in 2016, enacting tax cuts and spending increases that swelled the fiscal deficit. Since Biden took office, they’ve dusted off the fiscal-discipline playbook and blamed his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in March 2021 for stoking inflation. Many economists agree that it contributed to price gains.

How a debt-limit showdown would affect political outcomes is unclear. Approval ratings for both Obama and Congressional Republicans sank during the 2011 debt limit crisis, though the House GOP kept its majority and Obama won re-election the following year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.