(Bloomberg) -- Two House committees asked a judge for a quick decision on their request for Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp. to turn over President Donald Trump’s financial records.

The Committee on Financial Services and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence said in a court filing Friday that given the need for an expeditious resolution the judge should decide whether subpoenas demanding the financial information are valid at a hearing on May 22.

Trump, his three eldest children and several of his companies sued to block the banks from complying with the House subpoenas, claiming it’s just a political move to embarrass him.

The committees responded that they’re investigating serious and urgent questions concerning the safety of banking practices, money laundering, foreign influence in the U.S. political process and the threat of foreign financial leverage, including over the president, his family and his businesses.

“Rather than respect the committees’ legitimate investigations into these serious issues of national importance, Mr. Trump and his companies have continually engaged in stonewalling intended to obstruct and undermine these inquiries,” the committees said in the filing.

