(Bloomberg) -- US House Speaker Mike Johnson endorsed Donald Trump’s 2024 White House comeback bid in what would potentially be a rematch of the bitterly contested election waged between he and President Joe Biden four years ago.

“I’m all in for President Trump. I expect he’ll be our nominee,” Johnson said in an interview on CNBC Tuesday. “We have to make Biden a one-term president.”

Johnson, who was elected to lead the House after Representative Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the speakership last month, has been a vocal supporter of Trump. He recruited fellow Republicans to sign onto a lawsuit, that was later dismissed, aiming to throw out the 2020 election results in four states critical to deciding Biden’s victory.

Earlier: Meet Trump Ally, New Conservative Speaker Mike Johnson

The endorsement also comes hours after a report from the New York Times that uncovered a Facebook post from 2015 where Johnson said Trump “lacks the character and moral center we desperately need again in the White House.”

As speaker, Johnson hasn’t publicly expressed doubts about Trump, who has a significant lead over his opponents vying for the Republican nomination. In a press conference immediately after Johnson was elected speaker, he and other Republicans ignored questions if Johnson stood by his vote to overturn the 2020 election.

Johnson’s latest embrace of Trump comes as he faces the first major test of his speakership. This week he is negotiating an extension of government funding to avert a government shutdown after Nov. 17. The plan that is slated for a vote Tuesday will likely require the support of Democrats, mirroring a deal that angered some Republicans in September and prompted them to vote out McCarthy as speaker.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.