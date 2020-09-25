(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. House of Representative can move forward with a lawsuit seeking to block the Trump administration’s allocation of government funds for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, the federal appeals court in Washington ruled.

The House had contested an effort by the administration to transfer funds designated for other uses to finance the construction of the border wall. The appeals court on Friday overruled a lower-court decision that said the House didn’t have legal standing to challenge the transfer of funds.

“The Executive Branch has, in a word, snatched the House’s key out of its hands,” the court said. “The ironclad constitutional rule is that the Executive Branch cannot spend until both the House and the Senate say so.”

