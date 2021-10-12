(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. House is scheduled to vote on a short-term increase to the government’s borrowing limit Tuesday, averting the immediate threat of a catastrophic default but setting the stage for even bigger showdown on debt and spending in less than two months.

The $480 billion increase to the government’s borrowing ability gives Congress until approximately Dec. 3 to act on temporary fix or a longer term solution before the country again faces a risk of defaulting on its obligations.

The temporary patch was the result of a move by Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell that gave Democrats additional time to handle the debt ceiling, which Treasury Department officials estimated would have been breached by Oct. 18. But he warned President Joe Biden last week that Democrats would be on their own to raise the limit again.

The delay means that lawmakers will need to resolve the underlying stand-off over the debt limit while at the same time renewing government funding that will also expire on Dec. 3 -- both fights that will pit Democrats against Republicans. Those talks could also spillover into time needed to advance Biden’s legislative agenda which Democrats want to pass by the end of the year. Intra-party fights over the size and scope of the legislation, coupled with narrow majorities in both chambers, mean that any deal could take weeks or months to negotiate.

While McConnell cleared the way for the debt ceiling legislation in the Senate last week, it passed without any Republican votes. The bill is likely to pass with a close vote in the House; Democrats hold only an eight-seat majority, and Republicans aren’t inclined to support an increase to the debt ceiling, even though it mostly would be covering spending approved when the GOP controlled Congress and the White House.

Biden has already committed to signing the bill.

Lawmakers are slated to vote Tuesday evening on the debt ceiling, during a week that they were initially scheduled to be at home in their districts. The last-minute change means that many members will not return and instead vote by proxy, a change instituted during the pandemic to allow lawmakers to vote without being physically present.

House Democratic leadership aides said Monday said they anticipated a high level of proxy votes -- and that lawmakers from districts near Washington are expected to exhaust the authorized maximum of five votes each on behalf of absent colleagues. The exact number of lawmakers traveling to the nation’s capital for the vote was not yet certain, according to the aides.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has generally opposed proxy voting since it was instituted as a pandemic-related measures, but dozens in his own party have participated. Neither Republicans nor Democrats are scheduled to hold their normal start-of-the-week party-wide meetings on Tuesday, suggesting that lawmakers’ visit to the Capitol will be brief before they return home.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who recently returned from meetings with other parliamentary leaders from the Group of 20 in Italy and NATO country leaders in Portugal, will hold a press conference Tuesday morning. She is is expected to provide an update on the status of negotiations over Biden’s roughly $4 trillion in proposed economic initiatives.

Pelosi told fellow House Democrats in a “Dear Colleague” letter Monday night that “we must lift the debt ceiling and hope that we can have a unanimous Democratic vote and perhaps a bipartisan vote to do so.”

The speaker also said discussions about Biden’s economic package continued “into the nights” during her travels. She provided no specifics, but wrote, “it is essential that difficult decisions must be made very soon.”

She added that, “overwhelmingly, the guidance I am receiving from members is to do fewer things well so that we can still have a transformative impact on families in the workplace and responsibly address the climate crisis.

Pelosi has already reset the focus for the end of the month, giving House Democrats an Oct. 31 target to approve the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill containing $550 billion in new spending; the date coincides with the expiration of what is now already a funding extension for federal highway programs.

It’s not yet clear if Democrats can meet that deadline. Progressives have said they won’t vote for the infrastructure bill until the social spending bill with funding for climate programs, education benefits and health coverage is also ready for a vote.

House members last met in Washington on Oct. 1, when Biden came to the Capitol to tell Democrats to take more time to negotiate the tax and spending bill before passing the infrastructure bill. Biden’s directive eased pressure on Pelosi to hold a vote on the infrastructure legislation that week, something moderate Democrats had been demanding.

Several centrist Democrats, including Representatives Josh Gottheimer and Stephanie Murphy, sharply criticized Pelosi for the move. Lingering frustrations among moderates about linking the infrastructure package to the multi-trillion social spending package, and tension among progressives who are seeking much higher levels of spending than some Senate centrists are likely to color the negotiations for the coming weeks

