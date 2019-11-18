(Bloomberg) -- The House said it won’t oppose a 10-day delay on its subpoena for President Donald Trump’s financial records, while the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether to order a longer halt.

In a letter to the court, House General Counsel Douglas Letter said lawmakers would file a brief making their case for rejecting Trump’s request to block the subpoena by Nov. 22.

The letter came in one of two cases that are pulling the court into the divisive battle over alleged wrongdoing by Trump, who is also trying to stop his tax returns from being turned over to a New York prosecutor. The cases arrive as House Democrats are pressing an impeachment investigation of Trump.

To contact the reporter on this story: Greg Stohr in Washington at gstohr@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.