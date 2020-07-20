(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. House on Monday will honor the late Representative John Lewis with a moment of silence and bereavement resolution, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told House colleagues in a memo.

“Because of the Covid-19 limitations, we are asking Members to observe this moment of silence in place,” wrote Pelosi.

She added, “Covid will also affect plans for John’s arrangements, which are pending.”

Pelosi wrote that the Georgia congressional delegation, under the leadership of the dean of the delegation, Democrat Sanford Bishop, will honor Lewis with a moment of silence and a bereavement resolution.

On Monday, Pelosi said during an emotional CBS interview that her last conversation with Lewis was on Thursday, “and it was a sad one.”

She said they had never before talked about his dying, but that in this talk he told her he was “going to heaven.”

