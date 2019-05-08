House to Let Trumps See ‘Substantial Portions’ of Bank Subpoenas

(Bloomberg) -- Two committees of the U.S. House of Representatives agreed to let lawyers for President Donald Trump, his three eldest children and several of his businesses see "substantial portions" of subpoenas requiring Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp. to turn over their bank records.

The agreement, cited in a letter by the Trump team to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos Wednesday, resolves their request to see the subpoenas and makes a hearing scheduled for Thursday unnecessary, the lawyers said.

