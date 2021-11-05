(Bloomberg) -- Speaker Nancy Pelosi set a House vote Friday on a $550 billion public works bill but delayed a vote on a larger tax and spending bill that forms the bulk of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.

House Democrats do not yet have agreement on the larger bill, worth more than $1.75 trillion, and a vote on passage could be pushed until after a week-long recess. Instead the House will take a procedural vote Friday that will allow that legislation to advance to the floor later.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.