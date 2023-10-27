(Bloomberg) -- The House of Representatives will consider new military assistance for Ukraine and Israel as separate measures, the newly installed speaker said Thursday, complicating President Joe Biden’s attempts to secure support for both US allies.

“Our consensus among House Republicans is that we need to bifurcate those issues,” Speaker Mike Johnson told Sean Hannity of Fox News. He said he delivered that message to White House officials after meeting with Biden earlier in the day.

The administration has asked Congress for $106 billion in emergency spending for Ukraine, Israel and other foreign assistance, hoping a package deal would help it to secure the full amount. But growing skepticism among House Republicans for Ukraine was one of the more contentious issues in the party’s three-week struggle over who would lead the chamber, culminating with Johnson’s election Wednesday.

Johnson, a Louisiana Republican who was largely unknown a week ago, said the US would not abandon Ukraine, and that a Russian victory there would embolden not only Russia, but China regarding Taiwan. He added, however, that Ukraine aid would require more accountability on money already spent.

“Israel is a separate matter,” he said. “But here’s the thing that distinguishes House Republicans from the other team. We’re going to find pay-fors in the budget. We’re not just printing money to send it overseas. We’re going to fund the cuts elsewhere to do that.”

He said House Republicans would propose $14.5 million package for Israel, slightly more than what the Biden had administration requested.

