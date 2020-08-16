(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will call the U.S. House back, cutting short its August recess amid a nationwide uproar over changes in the U.S. Postal Service that threaten to impede voting in November’s election.

“Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, one of the top Trump mega-donors, has proven a complicit crony as he continues to push forward sweeping new operational changes that degrade postal service, delay the mail, and – according to the Postal Service itself – threaten to deny the ability of eligible Americans to cast their votes through the mail in the upcoming elections in a timely fashion,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to Democratic lawmakers.

Among coming actions, the Democratic-held House will vote on a bill that “prohibits the Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or level of service it had in place on January 1, 2020,” Pelosi said in the letter.

