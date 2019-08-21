(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Good news for spending power: household income grew faster than the economy across most developed nations in the first quarter, according to per capita data published by the OECD on Wednesday. This suggests economic growth may be filtering through to wages, which hasn’t usually been the case since the financial crisis. Of countries highlighted by the organization, only the U.K. had household income growing slower than GDP.

