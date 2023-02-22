(Bloomberg) -- The husband of a housekeeper for Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell was charged with murder in the slaying of the Los Angeles cleric.

O’Connell was found dead Saturday, with multiple gunshot wounds, at his home in the Hacienda Heights neighborhood, District Attorney George Gascón said at a press conference Wednesday, calling his death a “shock to the community.”

Carlos Medina, 61, was charged with O’Connell’s murder, with the use of a firearm added as a special allegation, Gascón said. The motive for the killing isn’t clear, the DA said.

Medina, who was arrested Monday at his home in Torrance, was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. He faces 35 years to life in prison if convicted.

A lawyer for Medina couldn’t immediately be identified for any comment on the charges.

O’Connell, who was 69, spent most of his four decades as a priest ministering to Catholics in the inner city, including areas near the riots that followed the police beating of Rodney King in 1991, according to an article in the Angelus newsletter. He was named an auxiliary bishop in 2015 by Pope Francis.

“This was a brutal act of violence against a person who dedicated his life to making our neighborhoods safer, healthier and always serving with love and compassion,” Gascón said.

There was no forced entry into O’Connell’s home, Gascón said, adding that Medina had previously done work in the house.

