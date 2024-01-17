TaskRabbit CEO on how company incorporates AI, its IKEA partnership and dealing with competitors

The CEO of errand outsourcing app TaskRabbit says housing prices in Canada and its relationship with IKEA have helped the company add to its bottom line.

TaskRabbitt connects users with freelance workers, known as taskers, who are available to help with tasks ranging from cleaning the house to removing a Christmas tree.

TaskRabbit CEO Ania Smith said high interest rates have forced people to look at inexpensive ways to complete minor fixes to their homes. That trend is one of the reasons why the company’s Canadian business has grown 30 per cent in the last year, she said.

“What we are seeing people do is trying to make the work that they're doing around their home (broken) up into smaller pieces, which is perfect for a platform like TaskRabbit,” she told BNN Bloomberg in a television interview on Wednesday.

“While overall we do see the housing market slow, we have seen very robust growth in Canada and are expecting for that to continue this coming year now as well.”

IKEA DEAL A ‘RESOUNDING SUCCESS’

An affiliate of IKEA bought TaskRabbit in 2017 for an undisclosed amount. As a result of the deal, frustrated furniture buyers can now hire taskers to build their IKEA purchases.

“We will send a tasker to your house who can help to make sure that once that furniture is delivered, to assemble it and take everything away and make sure that it's there, set and ready for you to go,” Smith said.

“It's been a resounding success.”

For more, watch the interview with TaskRabbit CEO Ania Smith in the player above.