(Bloomberg) -- China’s crackdown on the housing sector, which triggered a default at China Evergrande Group and led to a plunge in sales, is also calling into question the way freewheeling property developers have financed, built and marketed homes to the masses.

What once seemed unthinkable now appears possible: the heady days of selling homes in China before they’re built might be threatened. A ban could wipe out as many as half of small builders, according to Zhang Dawei, an analyst at Centaline Group. Private equity firms meanwhile are cooling on the nation’s property sector.

Evergrande declined 1.7% in Hong Kong Friday and its bonds were little changed. Chairman Hui Ka Yan was forced to sell pledged shares in the company, cutting his stake to less than 60%. A gauge of Chinese real estate stocks retreated 1.5%, extending losses this year to 30%

Key Developments:

What’s Next for China Evergrande, Crushed by Debt: QuickTake

Evergrande’s Hui Forced to Sell Part of Stake in Defaulted Firm

Hard Landing in Property Market Would Crater China’s Economy

China Tries to Manage Global Message on Evergrande Collapse

Sunac’s Active Funding Exercise May Boost Bonds: Credit Outlook

Private Equity Firms Plan Cuts Over Property Woes (8:20 a.m. HK)

Private equity investors are cooling on China, pulling back from real estate amid mounting troubles at some of the nation’s biggest developers and with many also planning to cut bets on start-ups.

Among international investors a third will reduce their exposure to Chinese real estate funds over the next three years with none planning an increase, according to a survey by alternative asset manager Coller Capital. When including buyouts, venture, infrastructure, and private credit, there was an even split between increasing or cutting investments in China, Coller said after surveying more than 100 investors.

Abandoned Projects Shatter Confidence in Housing Market (8:15 a.m. HK)

Construction cranes stand idle in China’s Yunnan Province, on the easternmost edge of the Himalayas. Building has ground to a halt on Hainan, off the coast of Vietnam, and up in Heilongjiang, along the Russian border.

Across China, tens of millions of square feet of unfinished apartment buildings -- the legacy of a real estate boom gone awry in 2021 -- are derailing countless dreams of owning a home.

In a country where private homeownership was only legalized two decades ago, ordinary Chinese are discovering how quickly fortunes can turn in the housing market. Creeping price declines and plummeting sales in recent months have called into question the way freewheeling property developers have financed homes.

Hard Landing in Property Would Crater China’s Economy: BI (8 a.m. HK)

In 2021, tremors in China’s property sector -- with Evergrande at the epicenter -- rattled markets. In 2022, the risk is those were a precursor to a massive quake. Bloomberg Intelligence’s base case is the government will manage to deflate the bubble at a controlled pace - dragging on the economy. But they don’t rule out a hard landing in the property sector. Given it accounts directly and indirectly for around 20% of GDP, this would pose a serious threat to growth and the financial system

China Shifts Focus to Economic Stability as Growth Weakens (7:45 a.m. HK)

China stressed it will aim to keep the economy expanding in a stable manner next year as it looks to counteract the effects of a housing market slump and slower growth.

“Ensuring stability is the top priority for next year’s economic work,” the Communist Party’s top decision makers said at the end of a three-day annual Central Economic Work Conference. The government will “support commercial housing markets to meet residents’ reasonable needs,” according to a report of the meeting on the official wire service Xinhua Friday.

The most important word for economic policy in 2022 is “stability,” Han Wenxiu, a senior economic official of the Communist Party, said Saturday.

Hui Forced to Sell Part of Stake (7:15 a.m. HK)

Hui Ka Yan was once China’s second-richest person, worth $42 billion at his peak in 2017.

Now, the Evergrande founder and chairman is scrambling to keep his embattled property developer afloat, including by tapping his own fortune. That took a blow last week, after he was forced to sell pledged shares in his company.

Hui sold 277.8 million shares, reducing his stake to 59.78% from 61.88%, filings to the Hong Kong stock exchange showed Friday. No transaction value was given, but the shares were worth HK$498 million ($64 million), based on the average price when they were sold this week, according to Bloomberg calculations.

