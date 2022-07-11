(Bloomberg) -- The mayor of Texas’ largest city asked officials to be prepared for a possible power-grid failure due to the extreme heat.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said late Sunday that the city’s emergency departments, including fire and police, are checking fuel supplies and generators after the state’s electric-grid operator asked Texans to conserve energy during peak hours of demand from 2pm to 8pm Monday.

Texans are suffering from long periods of extremely high temperatures this summer, with consecutive days of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) that have put increased strain on the electric grid. With the 2021 winter freeze and ensuing blackouts fresh in Texans’ memory, state and local officials are issuing warnings and taking precautions in case of power failures.

Austin Emergency Management sent out tips to conserve energy and directed residents to cooling centers to escape heat index readings that could reach 115 degrees. Dallas and San Antonio have opened up city facilities to residents who need a place to stay cool.

The resilience of the electric grid will be a test for Governor Greg Abbott, who is up for reelection this November and has faced scrutiny over his handling of the power failure last year during winter storm Uri.

