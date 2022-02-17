23h ago
Houston Airport Workers to Get Minimum Pay Lifted to $15 an Hour
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Houston is raising the minimum wage for airport workers in the fourth-largest U.S. city to $15 an hour amid a nationwide push by labor advocates for higher pay.
The 25% pay raise applies to janitors, security guards and third-party restaurant staff at George Bush Intercontinental, William P. Hobby and Ellington airports, Mayor Sylvester Turner said during a press conference Thursday.
The increase, which will be implemented in stages between now and October 2023, is more than twice the federal and state minimum rates. The city already pays trash collectors, public works employees and librarians at least $15 an hour.
