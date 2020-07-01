(Bloomberg) -- Houston’s intensive-case wards are exceeding normal capacity, prompting hospitals to tap so-called surge beds to cope with the expanding outbreak.

The fourth-largest U.S. city’s ICUs were at 102% of capacity as of late Tuesday, with 1,350 patients, according to the Texas Medical Center. The influx came as the Lone Star state reported its worst-ever day for new Covid-19 cases and a record number of hospital admissions.

The sickest Covid-19 patients occupied 36% of those ICU beds, with the rest filled by people being treated for other serious ailments, the medical center data showed.

At the current admissions rate, surge capacity -- regular hospital beds converted and specially equipped to handle intensive-care patients -- will hold out for at least two weeks before the next phase of emergency measures will need to be implemented, the medical center said on its website.

