(Bloomberg) -- Harris County, Texas, will declare a Level 1 emergency on Friday as the Covid-19 outbreak intensifies.

County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the highest-ranking county executive in the region that includes Houston, will make the declaration at a media briefing scheduled for 11 a.m. Central time, according to a person with knowledge of her plans who wasn’t authorized to discuss them publicly.

A Level 1 emergency is equivalent to a recommendation that residents stay at home as much as possible to prevent or slow the spread of the virus.

