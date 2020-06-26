Jun 26, 2020
Houston Area to Declare Highest Level of Emergency on Covid-19
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Harris County, Texas, will declare a Level 1 emergency on Friday as the Covid-19 outbreak intensifies.
County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the highest-ranking county executive in the region that includes Houston, will make the declaration at a media briefing scheduled for 11 a.m. Central time, according to a person with knowledge of her plans who wasn’t authorized to discuss them publicly.
A Level 1 emergency is equivalent to a recommendation that residents stay at home as much as possible to prevent or slow the spread of the virus.
