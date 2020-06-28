(Bloomberg) -- The top county executive in the Houston area is in self-quarantine after a staffer tested positive for Covid-19.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo plans to self-isolate at home for 14 days after an employee in her office tested positive, according to a statement on Sunday.

Hidalgo has been one of the most-prominent critics of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s aggressive reopening of the second-largest U.S. economy. Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations have spiked since the state reopened eight weeks ago, pushing intensive-care wards to full capacity and sparking concerns about a surge in fatalities as the contagion spreads.

