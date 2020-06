Houston on Pace to Exceed Intensive-Care Capacity by Tomorrow

(Bloomberg) -- Houston-area hospitals could exceed intensive-care bed capacity as soon as Thursday as the Covid-19 outbreak expands.

Such an overflow will force hospitals to tap so-called surge capacity as patient numbers grow, according to Texas Medical Center data. At current rates of infection, sustainable surge capacity would be exhausted in another 10 days.

