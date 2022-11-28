(Bloomberg) -- Houston ordered schools to close on Monday and warned residents not to drink tap water without first boiling it after power outages shut treatment plants.

High-rise office towers in the fourth-largest US city told tenants that fire-suppression and air-conditioning systems wouldn’t be impacted by the boil order issued late Sunday evening.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott dispatched environmental-testing teams to assist Houston in restoring the potable water system. After consultations with Mayor Sylvester Turner, “we’re currently working to fulfill the city’s request for help with rapid turnaround of water sample results,” Abbott said in a statement on Sunday night. “We urge those that the boil water notice affects to continue heeding the guidance of local officials and take adequate precautions when boiling and using water.”

