(Bloomberg) -- Texas can’t stop a local clerk from sending vote-by-mail applications to all 2.4 million registered voters in Houston’s core county, a state judge ruled.

Texas claimed sending unsolicited applications to millions of voters who don’t qualify under state rules as disabled, absentee or senior citizens would encourage many people to incorrectly vote by mail in November.

Harris County District Judge R.K. Sandill disagreed, finding on Friday that the applications clearly spell out the rules for who can and can’t vote by mail. The ruling is limited to Harris County, the heart of the Houston metro area.

Sandill stressed that a recent Texas Supreme Court ruling, which said lack of immunity to Covid-19 wasn’t a valid disability, left it in voters’ hands to decide if they have underlying health conditions that make it too dangerous for them to vote in person during the pandemic.

Texas is a key battleground in the national vote-by-mail controversy spearheaded by President Donald Trump. The president has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that widespread use of mail ballots leads to rampant voter fraud.

