(Bloomberg) -- Houston’s public hospitals serving the city’s neediest have some needs of their own. Steam and water pipes bursting at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital have burned patients and staff, and sewage has backed up into Ben Taub Hospital’s pharmacy.

If denizens of Harris County, home to the nation’s fourth-largest city, approve a $2.5 billion bond referendum on Tuesday, the more-than-30-year-old hospitals will get makeovers, and health-care services for the region’s indigent residents will be expanded. More than half of the proceeds will go to replacing LBJ Hospital.

“This should have happened many years ago,” said Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, president and CEO of Harris Health, the county’s hospital district that would issue the bonds. “The infrastructure has been aging and there has been a significant underfunding in our capital investment.”

Texas has public health-care districts that are established to provide services to poorer residents. Harris Health, created in 1966, is the state’s largest hospital district.

The population of Harris County more than doubled since 1970 to 4.8 million last year, according to the US Census Bureau. And the Houston region has the highest number of uninsured people in the US at almost 1.2 million, which is projected to top 1.5 million by 2050, according to Healthy Harris County, a political action committee formed to advocate for the measure.

Read More: Austin Wealth Boom Expands Health Care for Poor Seeking Relief

LBJ is located in the city’s northeast Kashmere Gardens neighborhood, on the edge of an industrial area. Ben Taub Hospital, which did get a new building in 1990, is in the Texas Medical Center a few miles south of downtown Houston.

On any given day, almost half of the emergency room capacity at both LBJ and at Ben Taub is taken up by patients waiting for hospital beds, Porsa said.

“There’s a need, those buildings have hit their life expectancy,” said Kevin Holloran, senior director at Fitch Ratings. “The hospital districts in the largest cities have almost all gone through this process,” with Texas voters “very supportive” of the upgrades.

Early Support

Early voting returns point to the bond sale approval, said Grant Martin, a spokesperson for the Healthy Harris County. “We see no surprises in early voting and remain confident the measure will pass,” he said. “Voters want more health care and better health care.”

A poll from the University of Houston showed 59% of likely voters in Houston, which makes up nearly half of the county, favoring the measure.

The bond sale would vastly increase the district’s debt, which currently stands at $283 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Property taxes supply about a third of revenue, with the rest coming from Medicaid payments. If approved, average homeowners would see a property-tax increase of less than $6 a month, proponents say.

In addition to the rebuilding at LBJ and Ben Taub, proceeds would be used to open three new clinics in the region to reach more patients. But the bulk of the spending — $1.6 billion — will go to building a new LBJ hospital with an upgraded top-level trauma center.

Porsa said he believes voters will green light the referendum.

“I think the population at large, regardless of your political affiliation, understands the value of this bond,” he said. “Every major hospital system, every community-based organization, every major political affiliation, be it Democrat, Republican, has come out in support of this.”

--With assistance from Joe Carroll.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.