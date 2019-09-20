(Bloomberg) -- Yemen Shiite Houthi rebel leader Mahdi al-Mashat, president of the ruling political council, announced Friday the halt of drone and ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, reported the rebel-held Saba news agency.

“We announce the halt of targeting Saudi territories with drones and ballistic and wing missiles and we are waiting on the return of this greeting with the same,” said al-Mashat according to Saba. The announcement comes on the fifth anniversary of the rebel groups seizure of the capital city of Sana’a.

“We reserve the rights to respond in case there is a response to this initiative and we stress that the continuation of the war will not be in the benefit of anyone as continuation of the war would lead to serious developments which we do not want,” he added.

Al-Mashat also called on the Saudi-led coalition to lift the blockade on the port of Hodeidah and reopen Sana’a International Airport.

He also called for a national reconciliation with the Yemeni parties that stand in opposition to the Houthi rebels.

