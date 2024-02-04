(Bloomberg) -- Iranian-backed Houthis vowed to respond to US and British-led airstrikes after dozens of targets of the Yemen-based rebel group were struck overnight.

The US and its allies targeted Houthi sites at 13 locations in Yemen, part of an effort to end the militant group’s attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. It was the biggest barrage since initial attacks on Jan. 11, also carried out jointly by the US and UK.

“These attacks will not deter us from our moral, religious and humanitarian stance” in support of Palestinians in Gaza, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, said in a statement posted on X, and won’t pass “without response and punishment.”

Ali Al-Kahoum, a member of the Houthi political council, said there was now an “open war” and that the Houthis have the military capability to strike back.

Some 48 airstrikes were directed at targets across Yemen, Saree said. The Pentagon said earlier that 36 Houthi sites were targeted — in particular, the group’s deeply-buried weapons storage facilities, missile systems and launchers, air defense systems and radars.

The US and Britain are “fueling chaos, disorder, insecurity and instability,” Nasser Kanani, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, said in a statement.

Grant Shapps, UK defense minister, said in a statement that the RAF/US strikes remain a “proportionate and targeted” response to “unacceptable” attacks on commercial and military vessels.

“This is not an escalation,” Shapps said. “We have already successfully targeted launchers and storage sites involved in Houthi attacks, and I am confident that our latest strikes have further degraded the Houthis’ capabilities.”

Houthi missile and drone attacks in the Red Sea region, which started in November, have disrupted global trade, raised concern of higher oil prices, and prompted major shipping companies to divert carriers to longer routes. It’s led the Biden administration to mount a naval operation along with other countries in an effort to end the threat — so far with mixed results.

Revenues for Egypt’s Suez Canal plunged by almost half in January, a top official said over the weekend, after attacks by Yemeni militants forced major shipping firms to avoid the waterway.

The latest attacks on Houthi positions followed Friday’s US airstrikes targeting Iranian forces and militias in Iraq and Syria in what the Biden administration described as retaliation for a drone attack a week ago in northeast Jordan by an Iran-linked militant group, which killed three US service members.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to embark Sunday on a fifth trip to the Middle East since deadly Hamas attacks on southern Israel touched off a war in the Gaza Strip that’s approaching its fourth month.

Blinken is expected to touch down in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and the West Bank over five days, focusing on efforts to release Israelis held hostage in Gaza since October, a humanitarian pause to the fighting there, and increased aid to the enclave.

