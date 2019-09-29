(Bloomberg) -- Houthi rebels in Yemen say they killed 500 Saudi soldiers and captured another 2,000 in what would mark a remarkable show of force inside Saudi Arabia, the Guardian reported.

The rebels at a news conference on Sunday showed photos and video of captured soldiers, many of them not in uniform, according to the newspaper. They claimed they also seized a convoy of Saudi military vehicles during attacks over the past three days in the southern Saudi region of Najran.

Saudi Arabia didn’t confirm the Houthi account, which couldn’t be independently verified, the Guardian reported.

The Houthi rebels previously said that they had captured many Saudi soldiers and officers in an operation near the border between Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

