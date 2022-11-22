(Bloomberg) -- Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis targeted a port in the southeastern province of Hadramut with a drone on Tuesday.

It was the latest attack since a ceasefire in Yemen’s war ended last month and the Houthis pledged to resume strikes.

The government said the incident at the Al-Dhabah oil-export terminal occurred when a commercial vessel was anchored, and the defense ministry said it intercepted drones. The Houthis said the ship was carrying crude oil.

The UK’s Maritime Trade Operations, which monitors shipping in the region, said it received a report of a missile strike on a vessel loading at the port, which is near the town of Ash Shihr.

It was unclear if the ship or any infrastructure were damaged, or if there were casualties. Yemen is a small exporter of oil.

Civil War

It’s been mired in civil war since 2014, when the Houthis started seizing territory from the government. A coalition including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates began a military campaign against the group in 2015 and the conflict devolved into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. The Houthis launched several drone and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia and the UAE, some of them targeting oil facilities.

Those stopped shortly before April, when the United Nations announced a two-month truce. The pact was extended in June but expired in early October when the Houthis and the government failed to agree on another extension.

The Houthis have said they want a share of government revenues to cover salaries for state employees in areas under their control.

