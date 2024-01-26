Houthis Say They Attacked Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden

(Bloomberg) -- Yemen’s Houthi rebels said they attacked a British oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden with anti-ship missiles.

Yahya Saree, a spokesman for the Houthi armed forces, said Friday in a televised statement that the Marlin Luanda was hit and was on fire.

He said the Houthis will continue attacking Israeli-affiliated ships in the Red Sea and Arab Sea until the end of the Israeli offensive in Gaza and the blockade of the enclave.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.