(Bloomberg) -- Houthi militants targeted the Star Iris with “suitable naval missiles” in the Red Sea, Yahya Saree, a spokesman for the Iran-backed group, said in a statement posted on X.

The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel is owned by US-listed Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and was traveling southward through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

The ship was attacked by two missiles which caused “minor damage” and all crew are safe, the UK Navy said in a statement. The vessel is proceeding to its next port of call, it said.

The Houthis have carried out a spate of attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since mid-November. They’ve said their actions are in retaliation for Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip. The attack on the Star Iris is the first reported shipping incident for several days.

