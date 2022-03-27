(Bloomberg) -- Houthi rebels said they reached an agreement to exchange prisoners with Yemen’s internationally-recognized government.

The deal, which is supported by the United Nations, will see 1,400 Houthi prisoners swapped for 804 from government forces and allies, Abdulqader Al-Murtadha, chief of the Houthi prisoners committee, said in a statement.

Former defense minister Mahmoud Al-Subaihi and Nasser Mansur Hadi, the brother of president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, are among the prisoners who will be exchanged. The deal will also involve 16 Saudi detainees and three Sudanese.

Al-Murtadha didn’t elaborate on when the deal will be implemented.

The rebels on Saturday announced a 3-day halt to hostilities and offered to release coalition detainees in return for Houthi prisoners. The truce began at 6 p.m. local time Sunday, the rebel-controlled Saba news agency said.

