(Bloomberg) -- Hovding AB, a Swedish company that has made headlines for the first mass-market bicycle airbag helmet, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday after regulators stopped the sales of its main product.

The decision comes after the Swedish Consumer Agency forced a complete halt of all sales of the Hovding 3 helmet on Dec. 15, due to concerns that it wouldn’t inflate properly on impact. The company has fiercely criticized the decision, saying the agency is “killing a life-saving innovation,” and while an appeal is pending, it said in a statement on Thursday that the damage caused by the ruling leaves no option but to file for bankruptcy.

Hovding was founded by designers and engineers Anna Haupt and Terese Alstin in 2005, and was initially backed by several institutional investors, including Industrifonden, which also backed oat-milk pioneer Oatly AB. The company went public in 2015 but was taken private by its majority owner in 2022.

Hovding’s airbag helmet was met with rave reviews when it was first launched in 2011, with users lauding its clever design catering to bicyclists who didn’t want to wear a traditional helmet. In 2019 the firm launched its “invisible” helmet on international markets, but was plagued by poor profitability.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.