(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats are proposing a new round of U.S. stimulus payments -- this time in the amount of $1,400. Singles earning up to $75,000 or married couples making $150,000 will see bigger payouts than in previous rounds, but the payments phase down more quickly. Individuals making $100,000 or more, or joint taxpayers making $200,000 and up won’t get anything.

