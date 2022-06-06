(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson will face a leadership vote in his ruling Conservative Party following a series of scandals, including becoming the first sitting UK prime minister found to have broken the law.

Johnson will be removed as prime minister if fewer than 50% of his MPs back his leadership. Under current rules, he is safe from a new vote for a year if he survives the ballot, which is due to start at 6 p.m. local time.

