(Bloomberg) -- Summer and Kam Johnson were elated when they finally found a remedy for their son’s seasonal allergies—raw local honey. In doing so, they changed not only his health, but their family’s future.

In this episode of Bloomberg’s Made, we show how the Johnsons built a burgeoning brand that’s become a hit both online and in person, including in New York City’s own Chelsea Market. And along the way, you’ll get some tips on how to become a beekeeper yourself.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.