Enthusiasm for artificial intelligence has powered a breakneck rally in US equities this year, far overshadowing the US Federal Reserve’s campaign to raise interest rates. So how should investors sort out the fundamentals from the hype?Mark Baribeau, the head of global equity at PGIM’s Jennison Associates, joined the What Goes Up podcast to discuss how he’s viewing the opportunity. He’s the lead manager of the PGIM Jennison Global Opportunities Fund, which is beating 99% of its peers with a more-than 30% gain so far in 2023. “The infrastructure layer that allows for this accelerated computing to go on is the way to play AI right now. Because we’re in the R&D phase, the applications are just getting developed,” Baribeau says. “Nvidia is an easy example. We kind of refer to their earnings release on May 24 as the ‘Big Bang’ because, in my history of doing growth equities since the ‘90s, I’ve never seen a company raise guidance for a quarter by $4 billion. That’s unprecedented.”

