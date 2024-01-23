(Bloomberg) -- Volunteer projects aren’t usually the hottest tickets in town. But in London, when the inventive good-deed group Earnt announces a campaign, it usually becomes a must-attend event. Last year the unconventional philanthropic initiative sent volunteers on paddleboards to pick up tossed beer cans in the Paddington Basin, and the 50 participants were enticed with a gift certificate for two nights at a Design Hotel property.

The slots filled up in a matter of minutes; the waitlist was hundreds of people long.

On Feb. 3, Earnt will team up with Hagen, one of the better places to grab an espresso in London, to introduce a loyalty program that also helps schools in West London: Many have lost students, and consequently funding, because of families that moved out of town for reasons ranging from housing costs to Covid. Earnt volunteers who sign up for projects ranging from painting a classroom to refreshing a playground will get a handsome green reusable cup that guarantees them free Hagen coffee for a month.

And, in the interest of spreading the word, the customer waiting in line directly behind those green-cup-wielding volunteers will get their drink paid for, too.

“You get to talk to new people and tell them what you did—because who isn’t going to thank you for a free cup of coffee?” says Earnt founder Lauren Scott-Harris. “You’re also getting attention for the school, and you get to be hands-on.”

“We believe that true loyalty is demonstrated with action, not stamps, and so with Earnt we wanted to design what we think is the world’s most thoughtful loyalty scheme,” says Hagen founder Tim Schroeder. Before he launched the coffee chain in 2017, the Copenhagen native worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as an investment banking analyst and as a director at King Street Capital Management. “We built Hagen around putting customer interaction ahead of maximizing the number of seats in our bars and sales generated,” Schroeder says.

Earnt, which was started by Scott-Harris in 2021 to fix her son’s school playground, has the goal of reimagining volunteer work by adding covetable incentives, such as a meal at the hard-to-get-into River Cafe. Volunteers who picked up litter around the banks of the Thames in West London were given a special menu at the restaurant, and their names were added to the VIP list.

“Going to a museum and then writing a check for 10 grand is great, but there’s a whole new level of empathy that we can unlock, especially with busy young professionals,” Scott-Harris says. “You give them something that represents a badge of honor.”

Earnt isn’t a charity—it follows a for-profit business model. Scott-Harris believes that generating revenue is the best way to expand the model. “We want to grow and become global,” she says. The starting charge for events is around £2,000 ($2,500) for the participating brand, plus ancillary costs.

Next, Scott-Harris is planning to take Earnt and it’s unconventional volunteer model to the US. “We’re getting increasing enquiries from America,” she says.

Sign-up for the Feb. 3 Hagen event, and a companion one later this month, will be available through Earnt’s website and Hagen’s social media. More events will follow throughout the year.

