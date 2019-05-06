Subscribe to the Bloomberg Odd Lots podcast (Pocket Casts)

Every week, hosts Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway take you on a not-so-random walk through hot topics in markets, finance and economics.

Whenever poker is depicted on a TV show or in a movie, there’s a lot of emphasis placed on the art and science of reading the physical cues that players give off accidentally when attempting to conceal the motivations behind their bets. Poker pros call these “tells.” Even though tells are overrated as a significant source of alpha at a poker table (and their significance is diminished even further when playing online), they can still be important. On this week’s podcast we speak to Zachary Elwood, a former pro poker player who has authored multiple books on tells and how to read them.

