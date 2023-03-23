How AI and Robots Are Accelerating Inclusion for Disabled People

(Bloomberg) -- Technology promises to expand opportunities for millions of people living with disabilities. From revolutionary bionic limbs designed in New York to a robot cafe in Tokyo that enables remote work for disabled people, cutting edge endeavors everywhere are changing lives and societies.

In the fifth episode of the Bloomberg Originals series The Future With Hannah Fry, Fry explores how this revolution is already transforming everyday existence for individuals in countries all over the world.

