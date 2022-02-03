How AI is Deciding Who Gets Hired

(Bloomberg) -- The job hunt has changed as artificial intelligence increasingly scores resumes, runs interviews and decides who gets access to opportunity.

On this episode of Bloomberg’s Future of Work, we explore what some worker advocates say is a crisis in hiring—one in which computers are perfecting discrimination rather than eliminating it.

Now, lawmakers and activists are pushing back on the threat of computerized bias, while others work to outsmart the machine.

