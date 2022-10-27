Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

(Bloomberg) -- Let’s say you’re a crypto startup trying to raise money from venture capitalists. All things being equal, you’d have done decently well in 2020, ridiculously well in 2021, and not bad at all in the first half of 2022.

But right now? Maybe not so much.Bloomberg reporter Hannah Miller joins this episode to discuss what’s happening with crypto VCs and the startups who need them.

