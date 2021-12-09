How Austria Plans to Enforce EU’s First Mandatory Vaccine Policy

(Bloomberg) -- Austria is making coronavirus vaccinations mandatory from February, a controversial move that’s gaining traction among European leaders desperate to defeat the coronavirus.

The government’s decision makes Austria the first major country on the continent to move away from the idea of optional vaccines. The details of the plans were announced Thursday by the Health Ministry. The measure stops short of labeling avoidance a criminal offense, but holdouts face hefty fines of up to 3,600 euros ($4,070).

The step has sparked protests and opposition from radical groups. But legal experts say elevated infection rates mean there’s no constitutional barrier to making the move.

Who will need to take the vaccine?

The vaccine mandate will apply to everyone living in Austria over the age of 14. People who have recently suffered a coronavirus infection will have to get inoculated after a 180-day waiting period.

Exemptions include pregnant women and people who cannot take the vaccine on medical grounds.

How many people does this affect?

About 7.7 million people will be subject to the mandate, including Austrian citizens and permanent residents. About 1.4 million of those haven’t yet taken a single vaccine dose.

Only 2.5 million have received booster shots, though takeup has increased in recent weeks.

What will the penalty be?

People who reject the vaccine will face a quarterly fine of up to 600 euros if they acknowledge their violation. That amount will rise to 3,600 euros if authorities conduct a full investigation.

The government won’t physically enforce vaccinations.

Will unvaccinated face other penalties?

According to current legislation, unvaccinated people remain in lockdown and can’t enter non-essential shops, restaurants or hotels.

The government is assessing further penalties, including in relation to their workplace.

What’s the policy in other European countries?

Some European nations have made vaccinations mandatory for certain professions, including doctors, teaches or workers in the public realm. Greece is making them mandatory for the over 60s.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called on the bloc to start discussions on the matter. German lawmakers may also vote on a mandate in the coming months.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.