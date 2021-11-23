How Biden Went for Stability Over ‘Fresh Blood’ With His Fed Pick

(Bloomberg) -- For months, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was viewed on Wall Street and in Washington as the odds-on favorite to keep his job for a second term as President Joe Biden weighed his choice of the central bank’s next leader.

Then another contender -- Fed Governor Lael Brainard -- walked into the West Wing on a Thursday afternoon earlier this month and knocked Biden’s socks off. Her interview ran past the allotted time as the two discussed everything from the fragile state of the economy to inflation, China and climate change, according to people familiar with the matter.

Biden’s high regard for Brainard elevated her in conversations about the job, with some progressives pushing for her appointment. Yet in the end, faced with growing unease among Americans about the state of the economy, Biden stuck with Powell.

The Fed chief, whom Biden interviewed the same day as Brainard, shored up his chances with assuring responses to probing questions from the president about financial regulation and climate risks. Under fire from his political opponents over rising prices for housing food, energy, cars and other goods, and struggling to revive his sunken approval ratings, Biden opted for the politically safe choice. Stability and an apolitical Fed wound up outweighing whatever chemistry he enjoyed with Brainard.

This account of Biden’s decision is based on interviews with more than half a dozen people familiar with the selection process, which essentially began even before he was elected. As a presidential candidate, Biden realized that Fed chair would be one of his most important appointments should he win election, according to a senior administration official.

But the decision was protracted due to the slow pace of Biden’s deliberations and congressional negotiations over the president’s economic agenda.

The people asked not to be identified discussing Biden’s private deliberations.

Inside the White House, many aides saw little upside to changing the Fed chair after the central bank had responded so quickly and aggressively during the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden said Monday he sought to remove “bitter partisanship” from the decision, and Powell’s broad support among Senate Republicans means he can afford to lose the votes of some liberal Democrats.

By the time Biden made his choice, his discussions were confined to a small circle of advisers, including his chief of staff, Ron Klain, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, National Economic Council director Brian Deese and Steve Ricchetti, an old friend and White House counselor. Only Deese sat in the interviews with Powell and Brainard.

Biden and his economic team spent hours talking through candidates. Outside of the Oval Office, there were broad discussions among officials at the National Economic Council, Council of Economic Advisers and the Treasury Department. Many of them supported the combination of Powell and Brainard leading the bank together.

Yellen had made her position clear, telling White House aides over the summer that she supported the reappointment of Powell, who had succeeded her at the Fed after President Donald Trump declined to renominate her.

Biden phoned Powell and Brainard on Friday, after pardoning two Thanksgiving turkeys, to inform them of his decision. Brainard would be nominated for the Fed’s No. 2 post, vice chair, which will be vacated early next year when Richard Clarida’s term expires.

Economic Uncertainty

Powell’s renomination is likely to sail through the Senate. A few progressives have said they’ll oppose him, including Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who called the Fed chair a “dangerous man” to his face at a hearing in September. Biden met with Warren at the White House in private shortly before making his decision, giving her one last chance to make her case in person, according to a person familiar with the matter.

After Biden’s announcement, she said she would vote against Powell. Yet many Republicans, relieved that Biden opted against a confirmation battle over Brainard, are expected to vote for him.

“The continuity makes a lot of sense when we already have so much uncertainty in the economy. Anything other than this would have heightened that uncertainty,” said Jason Furman, a professor of economic policy at Harvard University and former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Barack Obama.

Biden’s decision came down to weighing who would best lead monetary policy, both bringing the economy back to full employment and taming inflation that has been more persistent and rising faster than many in the White House expected, according to one senior administration official.

Powell pledged to more closely focus the central bank on climate change and the risk it poses to financial institutions, financial regulation and cybersecurity. Biden himself promised to bring more diversity to the institution with three other upcoming nominees for the Fed board, including the vice chair of supervision.

Just two of the board’s six current members are women, and all of them are White. The White House plans to announce nominees for the additional seats in early December.

“The president has made very clear from day one that his North Star is making sure that we grow and support America’s middle class, and so that really did inform his decision to reappoint Jay Powell to the chair of the Federal Reserve,” Heather Boushey, a member of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers, told Bloomberg Television on Monday.

Of all government institutions, the Fed is best positioned to address inflation -- a growing political problem for the president. A recent Washington Post/ABC News poll showed 70% of Americans say they regard the economy negatively, despite falling unemployment, growing output and rising wages. That’s been offset by supply-chain bottlenecks, the ongoing pandemic and increased prices for household goods, housing and energy.

“Don’t get me wrong,” Biden said at the White House on Monday, introducing his two Fed nominees. “We still have a long way to go to fully recover from all the pain and destruction caused by the pandemic, and we’re still dealing with difficult challenges and complications caused by Covid-19, that are driving up costs for American families.”

Both Yellen and Deese sat in the audience for the speeches by Biden, Powell and Brainard, along with the two nominees’ families. Powell promised in his own remarks that the Fed would act to “prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched.”

White House Distractions

Biden took months to make a decision on the top Fed job as he dealt with more urgent matters, among them the Afghanistan withdrawal and preventing his economic agenda from stalling out in Congress.

The administration considered a much broader list of candidates for Fed chair before whittling it down to just Powell and Brainard. Biden met with both candidates at the White House on Nov. 5.

Part of the delay in announcing the nominations stemmed from Biden’s own winding decision-making process, a feature of his days in the Senate. But White House aides were weighing both the economic and political ramifications of the Fed decision while also trying to simultaneously get the president’s multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure and social-spending legislation through Congress.

Passage of the infrastructure measure alone consumed much of the West Wing’s attention, and administration officials didn’t feel pressured to announced a Fed pick with so much of the legislative agenda up in the air and dependent on nearly unanimous support from congressional Democrats.

Powell’s first term as chair expires in February.

Several moderates whose support is vital for Biden’s economic agenda, including Senator Jon Tester of Montana, publicly and privately urged the president to reappoint Powell. In bipartisan meetings with senators on the infrastructure measure, the lawmakers would share their view on the Fed pick with the president.

By going with Powell, Biden avoids a potential nail-biter confirmation process in a 50-50 Senate heading into a midterm election year, with inflation already weighing on Democrats’ prospects.

Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown insisted that either Powell or Brainard would be confirmed. But Powell has a clear path to a sizable bipartisan vote.

A majority of Republicans on Brown’s panel have already backed Powell’s renomination. Brainard, on the other hand, likely would have had to win over moderate Democrats including Tester and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin -- a sharp critic of the Fed bond-buying program that’s injected money into the economy during the pandemic.

No Republican said publicly they would support Brainard for chair, and some Republicans who had previously backed her for the Fed board, like Rob Portman of Ohio and Susan Collins of Maine, had made clear — in Portman’s case directly to Biden — that they preferred Powell.

In his speech at the White House Monday announcing the Fed nominees, Biden took the opportunity to make the case that Americans should feel good about the economy, promoting record gains in employment during his presidency as the nation recovered from the pandemic. His argument for Powell, however, hinted at the distress many Americans feel.

“Why am I not picking a Democrat? Why am I not picking fresh blood, or taking the Fed in a different direction?” Biden said. “Put directly, at this moment, both of enormous potential and enormous uncertainty for our economy, we need stability and independence at the Federal Reserve.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.