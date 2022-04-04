(Bloomberg) -- Listen to Odd Lots on Spotify Listen to Odd Lots on Apple Podcasts

For a long time, bond investing was considered a sleepy backwater. You bought a bond and just clipped coupons as you waited for it to mature. But then Bill Gross discovered that bonds could be traded. He founded Pimco and proceeded to make a lot of money from bond investing, sometimes in controversial ways.

Bloomberg Opinion columnist Matt Levine co-hosts this special episode of Odd Lots with Mary Childs, who’s just published a book on Gross called, “The Bond King: How One Man Made a Market, Built an Empire and Lost It All.” We discuss some of Pimco’s most famous trades, whether Gross was a good investor and his legacy to the world of bonds.

