(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s dramatic rise and fall has left many investors wondering whether the cryptocurrency is destined to enter the history books as one of the world’s biggest bubbles. After an almost 60-fold increase over the past three years to nearly $20,000 in December, Bitcoin has tumbled by about 70 percent from its peak on concern that regulatory and security hurdles will prevent widespread adoption. By comparison, the Nasdaq Composite Index recorded a 78 percent peak-to-trough decline after the dot-com bubble burst in 2000.

